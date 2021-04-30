Bhopal, Apr 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 12,400 new COVID-19 cases and 97 casualties that raised the tally of infections to 5,63,327 and toll to 5,616, an official from the health department said.

As per the official data, in April alone, the state has recorded 2,67,816 new cases and 1,630 fatalities.

At least 13,584 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in the state to 4,66,915, the official said.

With the addition of 1,811 fresh cases, Indore's caseload reached 1,10,840, while Bhopal's tally rose to 89,773 after 1,713 persons tested positive, he said.

Indore reported six deaths that took the district's toll to 1,139, while fatalities in Bhopal rose to 736 with four more casualties, the official said.

Indore is now left with 12,278 active cases and Bhopal has 12,955 patients undergoing treatment, he said, adding that the state currently has 90,796 active cases.

With the addition of 58,708 swab samples tested in the day, the total number of tests conducted in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 77.47 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 5,63,327, new cases 12,400, death toll 5,616, recovered 4,66,915, active cases 90,796, number of tests so far 77,47,712.

