Bhopal, Apr 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 10,41,351, an official from the state health department said.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM Live, Dear Eagle Evening Wednesday Lottery Sambad Result of 27.04.2022, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

The count of recoveries reached 10,30,533 after seven patients were discharged from hospitals, while the toll stood at 10,735 as no casualties were reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 26th Roza of Ramadan on April 28 in Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

With the positivity rate of 0.1 per cent, the state currently has 83 active cases, the official said.

As many as 8,022 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state to 2,90,59,850, he added.

As per a government release, 11,75,11,242 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 90,642 were administered on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,351, new cases 15, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,533, active cases 83, number of tests so far 2,90,59,850. PTI MAS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)