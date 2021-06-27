Bhopal, Jun 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Sunday recorded only 39 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 fatalities, taking the tally to 7,89,696 and the toll to 8,917, the state Health department said.

Of the total 52 districts in MP, 37 districts did not record a single new case in the last 24 hours, it said.

A total of 129 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 7,79,963 so far, leaving the state with 816 active cases, the department said.

With seven new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,52,821 while that of Bhopal rose to 1,23,105 with the addition of 10 cases during the day.

The death toll in Indore and Bhopal stood at 1,390 and 972, respectively, with no fresh fatality being reported in the last 24 hours.

Indore is now left with 141 active cases and Bhopal with 191 such cases.

With 69,018 new tests, the total number of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has reached 1.18 crore.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,696, new cases 39, death toll 8,917, recovered 7,79,963, active cases 816, number of tests so far 1,18,73,731.

