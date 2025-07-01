Agartala, Jul 1 (PTI) A magisterial-level inquiry has been initiated into the death of a 65-year-old under-trial prisoner in a jail in Tripura's Sepahijala district, said an official on Tuesday.

Kailash Rai of Gowalabasti under New Capital Complex police station area was arrested on June 21 in connection with a land-related dispute.

He was remanded to judicial custody and lodged at Kendriya Sansodhanagar (central jail) where he was found dead on June 28.

"The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Bishalgarh, initiated an inquiry to find out the circumstances leading to the death of an undertrial prisoner. Once I get the report, I will do whatever needs to be done," Sepahijala District Magistrate S S Jaiswal told PTI.

Leader of the opposition in the Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, on Tuesday visited the bereaved family members and demanded justice for them.

"So far as I know, Kailash Rao was innocent, and the police arrested him on false charges. Due to torture in police and judicial custody, he died. This is the glimpse of good governance of the Manik Saha government," Chaudhury told the reporters.

Tripura Pradesh Congress president Asish Kumar Saha and senior party MLA Sudip Roy Barman also paid a visit to the victim's family.

Roy Barman also expressed dismay over the role of the Tripura Human Rights Commission for not lending a helping hand to the victim's family yet.

"Where is the Human Rights Commission? Where are people to go to seek justice? A jungle raj has been installed in Tripura," he said.

