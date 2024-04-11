New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal region on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The NCS stated that the temblor struck on April 11, at precisely 00:56:36 Indian Standard Time (IST).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 11-04-2024, 00:56:36 IST, Lat: 8.96 & Long: 91.91, Depth: 10 km, Region: Bay of Bengal," read a post on the official X handle of the NCS.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 8.96 and Longitude 91.91, at a depth of 10 kilometres below the earth's surface, the NCS shared.

West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu share coastlines on the Bay of Bengal.

Earlier, on February 29, the Bay of Bengal region recorded an earthquake registering a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 29-02-2024, 11:23:26 IST, Lat: 8.04 & Long: 89.65, Depth: 90 Km, Region: Bay of Bengal," the NCS posted on X. (ANI)

