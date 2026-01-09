PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 9: Founded with the vision of redefining how Indian homes are designed and experienced, HUB Interior is a lifestyle-led interior design brand known for creating deeply personal, one-of-a-kind homes. The brand is built on the belief that a home should reflect the people who live in it not templates, trends, or standardised layouts. This philosophy is captured in HUB Interior's signature approach: Homes Uniquely Built.

Also Read | BHU Opens Registration for 121 Digital Courses Under INI-SWAYAM Initiative.

Recognised as one of India's most innovative interior brands, HUB Interior has launched its third Experience Centre in Bengaluru, located at JP Nagar, reinforcing its commitment to personalised, lifestyle driven interiors. Designed as a premium and immersive destination, the centre brings the brand's philosophy to life through curated environments and real-world design experiences.

Unlike conventional showrooms that focus on products or catalogues, the HUB Interior Experience Centre allows homeowners to experience design as lived reality. Through personalised walkthroughs and thoughtfully crafted spaces, visitors can understand how routines, habits, creativity, and individuality are translated into functional, beautiful homes.

Also Read | Mobile Tariffs Hike: Telecom Operators Brace for 15% Tariff Hike in June 2026 After 2 Years; Jio IPO To Boost Sector Valuation, Says Analyst Report.

Susmita Mandal, Founder & CFO, HUB Interior, said, "For us, a home is never about repeating a design or fitting someone into a template. Every family lives differently, and their home should reflect that. This Experience Centre shows how a person's lifestyle, habits, and personality can be thoughtfully designed into space. That is what Homes Uniquely Built truly stands for."

The JP Nagar Experience Centre showcases HUB Interior's design process from understanding the homeowner's life to crafting interiors that are entirely bespoke. Each space reinforces the brand's belief that a home is not a product, but a personal expression shaped by everyday living.

Kanishk Jain, Partner, HUB Interior, added, "What sets HUB Interior apart is the clarity in how we think, design, and execute. Every home we create is intentional, deeply personal, and never repeated. The Experience Centre brings that difference to life."

With over 5,000 completed residential projects, HUB Interior continues to strengthen its presence across Bengaluru, particularly in South Bengaluru, as it expands its footprint and deepens its connection with homeowners seeking meaningful, personalised design.

For more information, visit www.hubinterior.com

Homes. Uniquely Built.

Media Contact:Bishal Singh+91-7077518559

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857484/HUB_Interior_Bangalore.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)