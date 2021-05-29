Thane, May 29 (PTI) Two people were arrested by Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police in the early hours of Saturday for allegedly trying to extort Rs 20 lakh from a man, an official said.

An advocate and the brother of a political leader had allegedly demanded Rs 55 lakh from a man accusing him of inciting a woman to file a case against one of the accused, he said.

"Later they brought down the money demand to Rs 20 lakh and were caught accepting the first instalment of Rs 10 lakh last night. Further probe into the case is underway by Nayanagar police," he added.

