Thane, Jan 3 (PTI) Two people were arrested for allegedly posing as Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau officials and demanding Rs 1 lakh from a shopkeeper in Thane city, police said on Sunday.

The duo went to a shopkeeper in Mumbra and demanded that he pay Rs 1 lakh or face action for "selling gutkha", an official said.

"The two accused had printed fake ACB and BMC ID cards as well. They have been charged with extortion," he added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)