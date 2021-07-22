Aurangabad, Jul 22 (PTI) Maharashtra's Beed district has reported 238 new cases of COVID-19, with the daily infection tally seeing a rise for the third consecutive day, officials said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, they said.

Earlier, the district reported 113 fresh cases on Monday and 211 on Tuesday.

Beed has so far logged 95,374 cases of the viral infection, an official said.

No COVID-19 death was reported on Wednesday, he said, adding that the fatality toll in the district stood at 2,577.

As of now, there are 1,633 active COVID-19 cases in the district, the official said.

