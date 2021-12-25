Thane, Dec 25 (PTI) Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing money from ATMs by obtaining bank account data with the help of skimmer equipment and card writer, police in Thane in Maharashtra said on Saturday.

The probe began after a person lodged a complaint with Shil Daighar police station that his card data was stolen by some people who offered help at an ATM kiosk and Rs 73,200 was withdrawn from his account, an official said.

He said a probe zeroed in on Jameel Ahmed Mohammad Dargai Shaikh (22), Govind Hanumant Singh (25) and Ashishkumar Udayraj Singh (22), who had bought data skimmer and card writer from the dark web to carry out their criminal activities.

"They would keep the data skimmer in their pocket and steal data from unsuspecting people in ATM kiosks. The three also cloned cards and blocked them while carrying out such thefts at ATM machines that were of an older model," he said.

He said a skimmer machine, card writer, laptop, 42 ATM cards of different banks and Rs 22,000 cash has been recovered from them, while their laptop has data of 414 cards.

