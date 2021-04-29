Thane, Apr 29 (PTI) With the addition of3,820 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 4,60,751, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 65 more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 7,466, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.62 per cent, he added.

The details of recovered and under-treatment patients were not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 82,624, while the death toll is 1,528, another official said.

