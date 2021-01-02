Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) Five Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in Kalyan area of Thane district for allegedly staying in the country without valid documentation, police said on Saturday.

They were nabbed by the anti human trafficking cell (AHTC) of Thane police from the restaurant they were working on the evening of December 31, Senior Inspector Ashok Kadlag said.

"They were working in this restaurant for the past five years. They have been held under the Passport Act and Foreigners Act. The Bazarpeth police station in Kalyan division has registered a case and is probing further," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)