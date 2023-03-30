Aurangabad Mar 30 (PTI) Five persons were killed and eight injured in a collision between a truck and an autorickshaw in Maharashtra's Nanded district on Thursday, an official said.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Will Win 110-120 Seats, Congress To Get 70-80 Seats, Says Opinion Poll.

The accident occurred around 10 am near Mugat village on the Nanded-Mudkhed road. The truck was going from Mudkhed to Nanded, while the auto was coming in the opposite direction at the time, he said.

Also Read | Ground-Dwelling Gecko's New Species Discovered in Forests of North Kerala.

Four persons died on the spot. A 37-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries while being taken to the hospital, the official said.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Government Medical College in Nanded.

Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan spoke to Dean Dr PT Jamdade and asked him to provide necessary treatment to the injured, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)