Thane, Jan 14 (PTI) Police have arrested five people and detained a minor boy for allegedly robbing a person of his mobile phone and then selling it off in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the night of January 4 and the accused were caught by police on Wednesday, he said.

The 45-year-old victim, who is an IT consultant, was walking on the Kolshet Road here when three motorcycle-borne persons came from behind and snatched his mobile phone, worth around Rs 12,000, after hitting him with an iron rod.

The man fell unconscious after the attack, the official from Kasarwadavali police station said.

The police had then registered a case under Indian Penal Code Section 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention).

During a probe into the case, the police got a tip-off and based on it, they arrested two of the accused on Wednesday from Kapurbawdi Naka, the official said.

On the basis of information provided by the duo, the police nabbed a minor boy and three other men for their involvement in selling off the phone, he said.

The police also recovered the stolen mobile phone and seized the motorcycle used in the crime, he said.

The age of the juvenile accused was not specified by police.

