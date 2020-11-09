Pune, Nov 9 (PTI) A man who attacked and blinded a woman while trying to molest her after an argument in Shirur in Pune district some days ago was arrested on Monday, said a senior police official.

Accused Kundlik Bagade, hailing from Baramati, is an alcoholic and works as a waiter in Shirur, said Superintendent of Police Abhinav Deshmukh.

"On the night of November 3, the woman was answering nature's call and objected when the accused started urinating nearby. Bagade got angry, tried to molest her and and when she resisted, injured her in the eyes with some sharp weapon. She lost her eyesight in the attack and is in hospital," Deshmukh said.

A CCTV clip which showed a man who looked like the one described by the 37-year-old victim led to the arrest, he added.

