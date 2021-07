Aurangabad, Jul 26 (PTI) A sub inspector posted in Beed in Maharashtra was booked for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 80,000 in return for not getting the bail of a man cancelled in a case, an official said on Monday.

An offence was registered with Ambhora police station and further probe was on against the accused, who has not been held as yet, he added.

