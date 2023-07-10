Pune, Jul 10 (PTI) A member of the youth wing of the BJP on Monday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking answers to some questions after the induction of NCP leader Ajit Pawar into the Eknath Shinde government.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Pune district secretary Navnath Parkhi said these questions have come up in the minds of party workers as the NCP development had caused insecurity.

"I have been associated with BJYM for the last 10 years in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district and have witnessed several political developments from the times of Yashwantrao Chavan, Vasantdada Patil till recent times. But looking at the current political development, a sense of insecurity is taking place in the minds of party workers like me," said Parkhi.

Stating that he is a big fan of Fadnavis' style of functioning, he said party workers wanted to know if the latest developments would help the BJP or the NCP.

"As our leader, is it not your responsibility to provide us with strength? What importance we as party workers in the party have who give priority to the party's work?"

Speaking to PTI, Parkhi said he has sought time from Fadnavis to seek answers to these questions.

He said he would soon get an appointment to meet Fadnavis.

