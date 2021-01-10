Gondia, Jan 10 (PTI) Gunpowder, nails, glass, wire and other explosive-making materials were seized on Sunday afternoon from a Naxal hideout in Bharnoli forest in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil of Gondia, police said.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of local police, C-60 commandos and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad personnel, Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni said.

"We have recovered a container of 10 kilograms capacity, iron nails, glass, wire, black gunpowder etc. A case has been registered with Keshori police station and further probe is on," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)