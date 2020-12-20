Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) A four-year-old boy died after he was accidentally hit on head by a crane hook in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 11 am when the boy, Arnav Meshram, was standing near a shop in Dighori Naka area, they said.

"The boy had accompanied his father to a two-wheeler seat cover shop. Just when he was standing near the shop, the driver of the crane reversed the vehicle. In the process, the hook of the crane hit on the boy's head," a police official said.

The child suffered grievous injuries on the head and collapsed on the ground, he said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, police said.

A case was registered against the driver of the crane under IPC section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) at Hudkeshwar police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)