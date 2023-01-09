Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) A civic bus parked at a depot caught fire in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze was reported around 5.20 pm on a bus of the Thane Municipal Transport, which was parked at Lokmanya Nagar bus depot, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell.

Local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the scene and the blaze was put out by 6.10 pm, he said.

While the bus was completely gutted, there were casualties in the incident, the official said.

