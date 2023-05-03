Nagpur, May 3 (PTI) Police in Nagpur on Wednesday arrested two alleged cattle smugglers who were fleeing after "abducting" a constable and rescued nine cows, an official said.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case: AAP Leader Manish Sisodia Moves High Court Seeking Bail in Money Laundering Case; Hearing Tomorrow.

Around 1 am, a police patrol team stopped a pick-up truck near the railway office in Guard Line. During a search, they found nine cows in it, the official said.

Also Read | 10,000 Government Jobs in Gujarat: State Govt to Recruit Ten Thousand Panchayat Employees in Two Years, Says Minister Bachubhai Khabad.

Constable Hitesh Thakur asked the duo to take the vehicle to the police station. However, on the way, the alleged cattle smugglers tried to flee with Thakur and the cows onboard.

After Thakur alerted the control room through his walkie-talkie, police blocked all the exits and intercepted the pick-up truck in the Kapil Nagar area. They rescued their colleague, and the bovine animals worth Rs 2.9 lakh, the official said.

The two cattle smugglers were then taken into custody, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)