Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) Town planning authority CIDCO has launched a special housing scheme for 'COVID warriors' and uniformed personnel along with two other schemes for plot sales in Navi Mumbai in Thane district, an official said on Monday.

The scheme for COVID warriors and uniformed personnel, which was launched on Independence Day, will see the construction of 4,488 houses in Taloja, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Ghansoli and Dronagiri nodes, comprising 3,400 for the general category and 1,088 for the economically weaker sections (EWS), the official said.

Registration for the scheme will continue till September 7, he said.

The other two schemes are connected to sale of 16 residential-cum-commercial plots in Kharghar, Kalamboli and Panvel areas as well as eight plots to be leased out to set up fuel pumps, the official informed.

