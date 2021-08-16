New Delhi, Aug 16: A man and a woman set themselves ablaze in front of the Supreme Court complex on Monday, but were rescued by police and bystanders and rushed to hospital. Their motive was yet unclear.

Panic broke out outside gate number D at around 12.20 p.m. after the duo tried to get into the top court premises. Spotting that the duo had set themselves ablaze, Delhi Police personnel rushed to their rescue. Water was poured on the woman who was engulfed in flames and she fell on the ground. A group of persons, along with the police personnel, then rushed to rescue the man.

Book by Former Justice to Analyse Dissenting Judgements of Supreme Court.

The police immediately rushed the duo to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for treatment.

The man appears to have sustained burn injuries on his leg. In a video, he could be seen covered with a heavy blanket.

The two have not been identified so far, and Delhi Police are probing the matter to ascertain the reason behind their action.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2021 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).