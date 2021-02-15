Thane, Feb 15 (PTI) Colleges reopened in rural parts of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, after being shut for nearly 11 months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Collector Rajesh Narvekar in an order issued on Sunday allowed reopening of colleges only in rural areas of the district.

The order said only 50 per cent attendance will be allowed in a day and the educational institutions will have to strictly follow all COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Action will be taken against colleges which are found to be violating the regulations and not holding sessions as specified in the order, the collector said.

With regard to colleges falling under urban limits, directions of the municipal corporation concerned will be applicable, he said.

On Sunday, Thane reported 354 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally in the district to 2,57,745.

So far, 6,202 people have died of the viral infection in the district, as per official figures.

