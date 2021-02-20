Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday claimed the BJP had appointed a Bangladeshi in its minority cell in Mumbai and taunted the saffron party over patriotism.

He said the BJP was quick to give lessons in patriotism to everyone and asked if the Citizenship Amendment Act, which provides for citizenship to non-Muslim citizens of neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, "did not apply" to the party.

Patole, who was speaking at a function organized by the Gujarati community in the metropolis, also attacked the BJP government at the Centre over rise in fuel and LPG prices.

