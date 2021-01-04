Nagpur, Jan 4 (PTI) A police sub inspector was held on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a firecracker distributor in Yavatmal, some 150 kilometres from here, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

An ACB release identified the accused as PSI Rajabhau Ghogre.

"He demanded money from the complainant to stop a raid on the latter's firecracker business. He was caught in a trap laid by the ACB at Ghatanji police station while taking Rs 1 lakh," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)