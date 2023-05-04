Nagpur, May 4 (PTI) Public Sector Unit (PSU) Engineers India Limited will carry out a techno economic feasibility study (TEFS) for a petrochemical complex in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region.

Former vice president of Vidarbha Economic Development Council Pradeep Maheshwari said a letter had been received with his information on May 3.

The VED, an NGO working for economic development, industrialisation and related issues in Vidarbha, has been pitching for a petrochemical complex in Nagpur's Butibori area, he said.

"The EIL has been asked by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation to explore the possibility of setting up such a standalone petrochemical complex. EIL has been asked to conduct a techno economic feasibility study at the concerned site in Vidarbha," he told PTI.

While Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has voiced support for the venture earlier, Maheshwari said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier announced in the Assembly that MIDC had been given the mandate to explore possibilities for a petrochemical complex in Vidarbha.

