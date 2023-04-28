Thane, Apr 28 (PTI) Four unidentified persons were booked for killing a cow in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, a police official said.

The accused brought the cow to an area behind a college in Fadkepada at around 9am, killed it and took away some of the meat in a car, the Daighar police station official said.

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code, Maharashtra Animal Protection Act and Municipal Corporation Rules, though no arrest has been made in the case, he said.

Incidentally, a 'dharma sansad' is scheduled to be held at the site on Sunday to discuss several issues, including cow slaughter, sources said.

