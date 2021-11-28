Nagpur, Nov 28 (PTI) A four-year-old boy drowned in a lake at Umred town in Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

Also Read | New Travel Guidelines for International Arrivals: Health Ministry Issues Revised Guidelines, Mandates Submitting 14-Day Travel History, Negative RT-PCR Test Report Amid Omicron Scare.

The tragedy occurred on Saturday afternoon, when the child, Sanidhya Dinesh Bawankule, a resident of Mangalwari Peth in Umred, was playing with his friends near the water body.

Also Read | UPTET 2021 Paper Leak: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Free Bus Service for Students, No Additional Fee to Be Charged.

"As the boy did not return home, the family members launched a search for him. They found the child floating in the lake a few hours later," a police official said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Umred police station, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)