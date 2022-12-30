Gondia, Dec 30 (PTI) The frequent sighting of tigress T-11 and her four cubs is increasing footfalls in Navegaonbadh National Park in Maharashtra's Gondia district, a forest official said on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi Police's Special Cell Arrest Two Murder Accused Punjab Criminals 'Inspired by Lawrence Bishnoi'.

Local officials also said the refurbishment of some eateries and homestay facilities in the vicinity of the national park was also aiding in taking visitor numbers up.

Also Read | Riya Kumari Death: Actress Cremated Outside Her Native Village After Villagers Oppose Cremation Due to Her Inter-Caste Marriage.

"The frequent sighting of tigress T-11, also called Queen of Navegaon, and her four cubs over the past few weeks is bringing in visitors in good numbers. The national park has three entry gates at Jhambdi, Kholi and Bukki and we allow four vehicles from each gate during the morning and afternoon safaris," Range Forest Officer Sachin Dongarwar said.

"The morning safari takes place from 6:30am to 10am, while the afternoon slot is from 2pm to 6pm. Entry fee ranges from Rs 60 to Rs 250, while vehicle charge is Rs350 for cars and MUVs and Rs 500 for 25-seater bus," he added.

Currently, there are two adult tigers, two sub adults and four cubs in the Navegaon block, Dongarwar said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)