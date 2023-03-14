Mumbai, Mar 14 (PTI) Lakhs of employees of the Maharashtra government went on strike on Tuesday seeking restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), a move that could hamper the functioning of the state administration and affect many services.

Also Read | Heatwave in Mumbai: How To Survive Hot Weather? Six Easy Hacks To Keep Yourself Cool in Sweltering Summer Heat.

Also Read | Twist in Bengaluru Air Hostess Death Case, Police Probe Reveals Boyfriend Pushed Her to Death After She Threatened Legal Action for Not Marrying.

Paramedics working in hospitals run by the state government and civic bodies, sanitation workers, and teachers have also joined the strike at a time when examinations for classes 10 and 12 are underway.

The employees resorted to the strike after the talks between the unions and the state government failed on Monday.

On Tuesday, employees raised slogans like "Only one mission, Restore Old Pension" outside government offices and hospitals.

The state had witnessed unseasonal rains last week resulting in large-scale damage to standing crops. The panchnama or loss assessment process, a crucial step to fix the compensation for farmers, could also be affected due to the strike.

A day before, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had announced a panel comprising senior bureaucrats to look into the demand of state government employees to revert to the Old Pension Scheme. The panel will give its report in a time-bound manner, officials said.

Shinde and Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had also appealed to the government employees not to go ahead with the strike.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)