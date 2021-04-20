Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to extend by one year the tenure of 100 fast-track courts in the state.

The tenure would now end on March 31, 2022.

In another decision, the cabinet decided to meet up to 25 per cent of its total transportation needs through MSRTC, which is also a government arm.

It would help the loss-making corporation increase its revenue.

