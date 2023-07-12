Mumbai, July 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday launched six squads tasked with rescuing street children in Mumbai and helping them rehabilitate under a pilot project.

State Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the squads will be equipped with a van, a caretaker, a counsellor and a teacher.

“These six squads will be mobile and visit various areas in Mumbai. They will work for rescuing street children, counselling them and admitting them to NGOs or local schools. They will ensure that these children get a good meal and help in their rehabilitation,” Lodha told reporters.

He said the government wants to bring the vagabond and street children into the mainstream and ensure they get a good education.

"The women and child development department has sanctioned Rs 72 lakh for this pilot project which will be operational for six months. This project will be expanded to other cities later," the minister added.

