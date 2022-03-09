Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister for Medical Education and Cultural Affairs Amit V Deshmukh on Wednesday said that the state government is looking to resolve the interruption in education of Indian students who returned from war-hit Ukraine.

He also said that out of the 2000 students who returned to Maharashtra, 250 of them have applied to Maharashtra University of Health Sciences to continue their studies.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said, "Government is reaching out to students who returned from Ukraine. Around 2000 students have returned from Ukraine to Maharashtra so far. Of these, 250 of them have applied to Maharashtra University of Health Sciences for continuing their medical education."

"Till the war ends it is difficult for the students to return to Ukraine. We are connecting with these students and looking into their problems related to their studies. We are sending the proposal to the central government so that they don't face any problems in their further studies," he added.

The minister further said the Ukraine model of medical studies is being discussed in comparison to the Indian model. He also said that the state government is planning to give scholarships to these students.

Under the Centre's 'Operation Ganga' nearly 22,000 Indians, mainly students, have already been evacuated including from the most active dangerous zones like Kharkiv and Sumy in Ukraine. (ANI)

