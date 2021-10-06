Aurangabad, Oct 6 (PTI) Considering the heavy crop losses in Marathwada due to heavy rains, the Maharashtra government should announce compensation for farmers immediately, Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters here, Dr Karad said if the aid is not provided immediately, rain-affected farmers may not be able to undertake sowing in the upcoming Rabi season.

The minister held a meeting with officials from the revenue, PWD and other departments in the district collector's office here.

"The region has suffered huge losses due to incessant rainfall. Some tehsils of Aurangabad have received over 190 per cent rainfall. The losses are heavy, and if the aid is not given immediately, farmers may not undertake sowing for the Rabi season," the minister said.

The state government should announce an aid of Rs 50,000 per hectare, he said.

Land has been washed away and 17 people have lost their lives in Aurangabad alone, he said.

"The state government should complete necessary formalities and send a report to the Centre as soon as possible. I have already spoken to the secretaries of the concerned departments and will ensure that help from the Centre also comes soon," Dr Karad said.

Speaking about the issue of crop insurance, the minister said that there were seven companies providing crop insurance in Maharashtra, and they have claimed that the state government's share towards crop insurance remains unpaid.

"I will talk to state agriculture minister Dada Bhuse and officials of the concerned department to ensure that the issue is resolved," Dr Karad said.

