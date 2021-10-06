Patna, October 6: A shocking video of a woman being molested and assaulted by a gang of goons, in the middle of the day and in front of her husband, went viral in Bihar on Wednesday. Preliminary investigation reveals that the incident took place in Saran district on Tuesday. However, police are not confirming the date and time of the incident.

District SP Santosh Kumar said that a video came to his knowledge and he has initiated immediate investigation into it. Uttar Pradesh: 15-Year-Old Girl Girl Resists Molestation Bid, Youth Slashes Her Face With Knife, Arrested.

As per the viral video, a woman pillion rider on a bike and a man, said to be her husband, are seen surrounded by around five to six persons, who are continuously molesting her. They were touching her private parts and also trying to remove her sari as she shouts for help. The woman and her husband were also beaten by the goons, who also shot a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media platforms. Sources have said that Saran police have arrested three persons in this connection.

