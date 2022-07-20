Palghar, Jul 20 (PTI) Police have seized gutka and other banned tobacco products, collectively worth Rs 8.72 lakh, after raiding a godown at Wada in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Wednesday.

Along with the seizure of the goods, the local crime branch (LCB) of the district rural police also arrested three persons in this connection, he said.

"Based on a complaint, the LCB raided the godown on Tuesday and seized the stock of banned gutka and tobacco products of different brands stored in the premises," Palghar police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar said in a release.

Three caretakers of the godown were arrested and booked under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

