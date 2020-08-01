Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope's mother Shardatai Tope died after a prolonged illness at a private hospital here on Saturday, said his close aide.

She was 75 years old.

State NCP chief and cabinet minister Jayant Patil condoled the death in a tweet.

