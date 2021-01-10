Nagpur, Jan 10 (PTI) A history-sheeter was killed allegedly by three persons in Ajni area of Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

Father-son duo Devendra (52) and Nihal Joshi (24) and one Rishab Raut (25) have been arrested for their alleged role in the murder of Sumit Pingale, an Ajni police station official said.

"Sumit and his girlfriend had a fight and she went to the police station to file a case. He suspected Nihal was responsible. Sumit and Nihal had an argument over this, and the latter was joined by his father and friend. The three killed Sumit," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)