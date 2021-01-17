Nagpur, Jan 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday distributed 'body worn cameras' to traffic police at a function in Nagpur and said such devices would help enforce discipline on the roads as footage from it can be used as evidence against violators.

Altercations between law enforcers and those caught for traffic violations would also reduce due to such cameras, he added.

He said there were 163 traffic signals in the city and 6,688 CCTV cameras to help enforce the law, and police would soon be receiving drones in a few days as well.

He also said Rs 16 crore in fines was pending from traffic violators and a private agency would be contracted soon to recover this amount.

