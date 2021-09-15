Palghar, Sep 15 (PTI) Police here in Maharashtra claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of burglars and arrested six people in this connection and recovered stolen valuables worth over Rs 6 lakh from them, officials said on Wednesday.

Five of the accused hail from Bihar, they said.

On August 30, a case of house-breaking and theft was reported in Manickpur area of Vasai town in Palghar, following which a police team camped there for six days and examined the CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone-II, Vasai, Sanjaykumar Patil said.

The police subsequently nabbed five of the accused from Purnia in Bihar on Sunday and brought them here on Monday night, he said.

Based on further inputs, the police on Tuesday arrested a local auto-rickshaw driver, who used to allegedly help them in disposing of the booty, the official said.

During questioning of the accused, the police came to know about two more cases of house-breaking and theft in Manickpur area in which they were allegedly involved, he said, adding that gold and silver ornaments collectively worth Rs 6.12 lakh were recovered from their possession, he said.

The accused were identified as Abhishek Kameshwar Singh (24), Mohammad Tufel Mohammad Jalal (26), Ranjit Dashrath Sahani (38), Ashishkumar Amol Yadav (22), Biru Ramvilas Paswan (26), all belonging to Bihar, and auto-rickshaw driver Santosh Bhiwa Patil (46), from Safale in Palghar.

