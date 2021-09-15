New Delhi, September 15: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on September 15, Wednesday. This marks the tenth consecutive day when the rates of petrol and diesel have been kept the same across the metros. The fuel prices have reached sky-rocketing high with the price of petrol crossing the Rs 100-mark in several cities across the country. In Delhi the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 101.19 per litre and Rs 88.62 per litre respectively on Wednesday, September 10 with the rates being unchanged. Tamil Nadu Budget 2021: Petrol Prices in State Reduced By Rs 3 Per Litre.

The petrol is being sold at Rs 107.26 per litre in Mumbai on September 15, Wednesday. While the diesel is priced at Rs 96.19 per litre in the capital city of Maharashtra on Wednesday. The rates have remained static for the tenth day in a row. The price of petrol breached the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on May 29 this year and has remained above it since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On September 15, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.19 Rs 88.62 Mumbai Rs 107.26 Rs 96.19 Kolkata Rs 101.62 Rs 91.71 Chennai Rs 98.96 Rs 93.26

In Kolkata, the petrol price stands at Rs 101.62 per litre on Wednesday, September 15. While the diesel is being sold at Rs 91.71 per litre in the capital city of West Bengal on Wednesday. Meanwhile, in Chennai the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 98.96 per litre and Rs 93.26 per litre respectively on Wednesday, September 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 15, 2021 08:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).