Nagpur, Feb 5 (PTI) A leopardess, two foxes, a wild cat and three dogs were found dead in Mouza Pimpalgaon in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Saturday, a forest department official said.

He said the carcasses were found in Adyad forest rage at around 1:30pm and poisoning may be the cause of deaths.

