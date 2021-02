Nagpur, Feb 22 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with an axe on Monday after her dog urinated near his house in Saoner area of Nagpur, police said.

Accused Indarlal Newre (45) was inebriated at the time of the incident, an official said.

The woman, in her forties, suffered injuries to her back and is in a critical condition, he added.

