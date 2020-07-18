Thane, Jul 18 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his wife after picking up a fight as he did not like the food she cooked, Thane police said.

Sachin Godane, a resident of Gaikwad Pada in Ambernath, locked his two children and an aunt in one room of the house on Friday afternoon and brutally beat up his wife Chandrakala (28) with a log and then strangled her, said Assistant Inspector JB Bhoyer of Shivajinagar police station.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 8,348 New COVID-19 Cases and 144 Deaths, Total Count Crosses 3 Lakh: Live Breaking News and Coronavirus Updates, July 18.

Godane has been remanded in police custody for four days, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)