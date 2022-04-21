Thane, Apr 21 (PTI) A 40-year-old man working at a ration shop died on Thursday after over 100 gunny bags loaded with food grains fell on him at Rabodi in Maharashtra's Thane, an official said.

The mishap occurred around 5.15 pm.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Gupta and after the incident, his body was sent for post-mortem, said Avinash Sawant, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

Rabodi police are conducting a probe into the case, he said.

