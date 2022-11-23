Palghar, Nov 23 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested from a train while he was fleeing to Varanasi after allegedly killing his wife at Nalasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra four days back, police said on Wednesday.

The accused and the victim used to quarrel frequently and the latest provocation was the woman refusing to hand over her gold earrings to raise funds for the post-cremation rituals of the mother of the accused, an official said.

The accused allegedly strangled his wife to death at their house on November 19 and fled, as per the investigation.

On a tip-off that the accused was fleeing to his hometown Varanasi, a team of Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police rushed to Lalitpur and nabbed him in a train, the official added.

A case of murder was registered and further investigation is underway.

