Thane, Jan 12 (PTI) A special court on Tuesday sentenced a 44-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane city to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for possession of 2.8 kg of charas.

The special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court sentenced Ashok Sudhiram Jaiswar, a resident of Wagle Estate, to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

Additional public prosecutor Varsha Chandane informed the court that the Thane police had arrested the accused from near Thane railway station in April, 2015.

On searching, the police found 2.8 kg of charas worth Rs 2.80 lakh on the accused's person, following which an case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused with the Naupada police, she said.

In his order, special judge H M Patwardhan observed that the prosecution had proven the charges against the accused who needs to be convicted and sentenced.

