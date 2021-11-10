Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was arrested by the cyber police for allegedly duping many people by sending them dubious online links under the pretext of updating their KYC details and using the captured information to withdraw money from their bank accounts, a Mumbai police official said on Wednesday.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused Sohrab Ansari, the official said he used to send messages to mobile numbers of people randomly containing dubious links.

"The messages would read that the recipient's bank account has been suspended and would ask the account-holder to update his Know Your Customer Details (KYC) on a link provided in the message," the official said, adding that the accused had sent 3,500 messages to random mobile phone numbers since August this year.

Once the unsuspecting account-holder clicks that link, it will lead to a portal mimicking the original website of his bank.

He said once the victim fills in his or her details on the portal, Ansari used to copy them and withdraw money.

Ansari is part of a big racket that was operated from Bihar and Jharkhand and had cheated many people using this modus operandi, the official said.

Police seized two laptops, six mobile phones, eight SIM cards and a hard disk from Ansari.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

