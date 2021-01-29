Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend for being in a relationship with his girlfiend, police said on Friday.

The accused, Juber Hasan Khan, was arrested from Chembur in Mumbai on January 27, a day after the body of the victim, Amirul Hassan (19), was recovered from Shil Phata area, DCP Zone-I (Vashi) Suresh Mengde of Navi Mumbai police said.

The body had multiple stab wounds, especially on the face and the chest, he said.

The police sent the body for post-mortem and yhe identity of the deceased was established later during the probe.

"It came to light that Juber had once used the mobile phone of the victim to call his girlfriend in Uttar Pradesh. Later, the victim befriended her and was in a relationship with her. When the accused came to know about it, he opposed it," Mengde said.

"On January 26, the accused took the victim in an auto, saying he would drop him to Dombivli. However, near Shil Phata he pulled the victim out of the vehicle and attacked him with a knife. He later dumped the body by the roadside," he added.

The accused was produced before a local court, which remanded him to police custody till February 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)